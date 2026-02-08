Not just business deal, but step to elevate strategic friendship: BJP leader on India-US trade agreement

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Calling it a major boost to bilateral ties, Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday said the India-US Interim Trade Agreement marks a new chapter in economic cooperation between the two nations.

Read More

Reacting to the development, Saraogi said, “The India-US interim trade agreement gives a new direction to economic cooperation between the two countries. This agreement will strengthen trade, investment, technology, and supply chains, helping India achieve its Viksit Bharat goals. It is not just a trade agreement but also a step to elevate the strategic and economic friendship between India and the United States.”

His remarks came after the US and India announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade, aimed at paving the way for a comprehensive bilateral trade pact. As part of the announcement, the White House formally confirmed a reduction in tariffs on imports of Indian products from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, offering immediate relief to Indian exporters and industries.

According to a joint statement issued by both sides, the framework reaffirms India and America’s commitment to negotiations on a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement, talks launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025. Officials said the interim arrangement is designed to deliver early outcomes while supporting more resilient and diversified supply chains.

“The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries’ partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes,” the announcement noted.

Earlier this week, President Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Modi and later wrote on 'Truth Social' that both countries had agreed on a trade deal. He highlighted reciprocity, expanded market access, and efforts to address long-standing trade imbalances, while underlining the broader strategic importance of economic ties with New Delhi.

Under the proposed framework, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and on a wide range of American food and agricultural products. These include dried distillers’ grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruits, soybean oil, wine and spirits, among others.

On another matter, reacting to the arrest-related developments involving MP Pappu Yadav, Sanjay Saraogi said, “Pappu Yadav has had ongoing cases for years and is currently absconding, with orders for attachment and seizure already issued. The court has emphasised that an absconding accused must surrender, and if warrants or attachment orders are executed, the administration must ensure their arrest and imprisonment.”

