Norway looks forward to PM Modi’s visit to expand bilateral cooperation: Jonas Gahr Store

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Norway is looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scheduled for later in the year, which would further expand bilateral cooperation, said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Read More

In his meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Oslo, Store appreciated India's reform momentum and said that Norway and India can collaborate in the sectors of fisheries, health tech, maritime and space. He also lauded the contribution of Indian diaspora in Norway.

They also discussed about EFTA and TEPA operationalisation and outlined key areas of collaboration between the two countries, including in areas related to high-tech manufacturing, carbon capture storage, start ups, semiconductor, renewable energy, and waste management among others, according to a Finance Ministry statement.

Sitharaman met Cecilie Mysreth, Minister for Trade and Industry, and Even Tronstad Sagebakken, State Secretary, Fisheries and Ocean Policy, in Oslo.

The leaders discussed ways of forging deeper cooperation and exploring mutual opportunities in the areas of green tech, rare earth processing, maritime and shipping industries, and fisheries among other, especially in the context of India EFTA and TEPA deals.

Mysreth mentioned that she and her team are looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Modi scheduled for later in the year.

Secretary Sagebakken also referred to the important role being played by India in Norway’s maritime industry.

Finance Minister said the effective operationalisation of TEPA will foster mutual benefits for both sides and that she looked forward to timely operationalisation of the same.

Sitharaman also participated in a roundtable meeting with prominent Norwegian CEOs and investors, in Oslo, and interacted with over 35 CEOs and top level participants from the business and investment community in Norway.

She said that her official visit to Norway has witnessed engaging and positive discussions on India as an investment destination and the fastest growing major economy of the world.

In the light of India’s expanding trade architecture — including agreements with EFTA, the EU, the UK and the US — the Union Finance Minister highlighted the conditions in India that provide a durable framework for trade, industrial collaboration and long-term investments.

She said that Union Budget 2026-27 also underpins the reform focus of the Government of India on easing regulatory and compliance burden for citizens and companies.

—IANS

na/