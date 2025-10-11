North Korea's Kim tells Russia's Medvedev that he hopes to further develop alliance

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has told Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, expressing his hope to further develop an alliance between the two nations, the North's state media reported on Saturday, as Pyongyang has voiced unconditional support for Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Kim met with Medvedev, chief of the ruling United Russia party, the previous day and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim welcomed his trip that was made to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the October 10 founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

Medvedev's visit "will serve as a significant opportunity in more vigorously expanding and developing the fresh high level of DPRK-Russia relations into the strong and comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance," Kim said, using the acronym of North Korea's official name.

Kim hoped the WPK and Russia's party will "steadily boost cooperation and more closely conduct many-sided exchange and contact," according to the KCNA.

In response, Medvedev said the "bravery and self-sacrificing spirit" of North Korean troops fighting alongside Russia for the Ukraine war "proved the solidity of the fraternal ties between the two countries, the special relations of trust and the invincibility of the alliance forged at the cost of blood," the KCNA added.

Medvedev is among foreign guests invited to the North's events marking the party anniversary, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Vietnam's leader To Lam.

In a joint statement with the WPK on Thursday, United Russia expressed "firm support" for measures taken by North Korea to bolster its defence capabilities. It did not specify what "measures" means, but experts said Russia's ruling party appears to acknowledge North Korea's nuclear weapons development, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on October 7, Kim Jong-un had told Russian President Vladimir Putin that their alliance "will be invariably carried forward in the future," as Pyongyang and Moscow have deepened military cooperation over Russia's war against Ukraine.

--IANS