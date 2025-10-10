North Korea's Kim pledges to build 'affluent paradise' on 80th anniversary of party founding

Seoul, Oct 10 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged to turn the country into an "affluent" socialist "paradise" during an event celebrating the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea, state media reported on Friday.

Kim issued the pledge in a speech at the event at Pyongyang's May Day Stadium the previous day, which was attended by foreign guests and members of various groups, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The North Korean leader recalled the party's past course, saying it had to follow a policy of simultaneously pursuing economic construction and nuclear build-up to cope with the growing nuclear war threats by the US imperialists amid worldwide political upheaval in the 1990s, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Historically, there has been no such country in the world as ours, which had to carry out so many tasks ... for national defence and construction, even as it was facing constant and tenacious pressure, interference and threats of aggression by outside forces," Kim claimed.

The country is still facing "adversaries' ferocious political and military" pressure, but its "international prestige" as a faithful member of the socialist forces is further increasing each year, he said.

If the country strives for some more years in the same spirit, it can transform its life remarkably and achieve its goals, Kim appealed.

"I will surely turn this country into a more affluent and beautiful land and into the best socialist paradise in the world," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Thursday's celebrations, held on the eve of the anniversary, kicked off with fireworks, mass games and an art performance. Key foreign guests included Chinese Premier Li Qiang; Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council; and Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam.

The North was also expected to hold a large-scale military parade around midnight, but it appears to have been rescheduled, possibly to Friday night, due to rain.

