North Korean leader's visit to Russia not expected in near future: Report

Seoul, June 20 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is not expected to visit Russia in the near future, a Russian news agency reported, citing a Kremlin spokesperson on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded "No" when asked by reporters whether Kim would visit Russia soon, including during the Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled for September in Vladivostok near the border with North Korea, Ria Novosti reported.

As North Korea and Russia marked the first anniversary this month of the signing of a mutual defence treaty between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin, speculation has emerged that the North Korean leader may travel to Russia for a summit with Putin.

While visiting Pyongyang for the signing last year, Putin extended an invitation to Kim to visit Russia for talks.

Russia's annual Eastern Economic Forum, slated for September 3-6, has been speculated on as a possible occasion for Kim's trip to Russia and a summit with Putin.

Kim has visited Russia twice so far, in 2019 and 2023, for talks with Putin, but both trips took place in Russia's eastern regions near North Korea, due apparently to security and logistical reasons, Yonhap news agency reported.

In a separate dispatch, Ria Novosti reported North Korea will be among more than 60 countries to send representatives to the 10th Eastern Economic Forum, citing Russia's minister for the development of the Russian Far East.

Earlier on June 17, Kim Jong-un held talks with Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in Pyongyang.

Shoigu had visited North Korea on a special mission from Russian President Putin, according to Russian media

Shoigu's back-to-back visit to North Korea comes as Pyongyang and Moscow marked the first anniversary of the signing of the treaty on their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in June last year in Pyongyang by Kim and Putin, which resulted in North Korea's deployment of troops on the Russian side in the war against Ukraine.

The approach of the June 19 anniversary had fueled speculation that Kim may visit Russia for a summit with Putin, although no signs of his immediate trip have been reported.

