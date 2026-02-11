North Korea says 50,000-unit housing construction project in Pyongyang nearing completion

Seoul, Feb 11 (IANS) North Korea said on Wednesday that a landmark housing project launched at a previous party congress to build 50,000 living units in Pyongyang will soon be complete, marking a major preparatory step ahead of another party congress later this month.

"The goal of building 50,000 living units in the capital, set at the eighth party congress, is nearing ... final completion according to the party-set schedule," the Rodong Sinmun, the party-run newspaper, said.

The housing construction is a pet project of leader Kim Jong-un, unveiled at the 2021 congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, aimed at addressing housing shortages and enhancing living standards.

In 2021, North Korea unveiled a plan to build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang over five years.

Under the project, a total of 40,000 living units were constructed in Pyongyang's Songsin and Songhwa districts in 2022 and in the Hwasong district from 2023 to 2025, with the remaining 10,000 units now nearing completion.

The newspaper said the project created 'a model modern city' equipped with advanced infrastructure, road networks and green zones over a five-year period.

"This grand and elaborate constructions represent the remarkable changes and development of the great era of Kim Jong-un," the newspaper said.

Officials in Seoul have predicted that the North Korean regime may first complete the key construction project before convening the ninth party congress, which the North has said will take place in late February.

The regime is expected to outline its key policy priorities for the economy, defence and diplomacy during the party meeting, with the Pyongyang construction project likely to be hailed widely as a major party accomplishment aimed at rallying public support, Yonhap news agency reported.

With the proclaimed aim of resolving housing issues for Pyongyang residents, the first batch of 10,000 units was built in the capital's Songsin and Songhwa districts in 2022 under the project, following by 40,000 units constructed in four stages in the northeastern Hwasong district, including the 10,000 now being completed.

