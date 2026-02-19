North Korea leader's sister hails Seoul's pledge to prevent drone incursions, vows stronger border vigilance: KCNA

Seoul, Feb 19 (IANS) The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Thursday she 'highly appreciates' South Korea's pledge to prevent a recurrence of drone incursions into the North, vowing to step up the country's vigilance along the border with the South.

Kim Yo-jong, a party vice department director, issued the statement via the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) a day after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young expressed 'regret' over drone incursions into the North and announced a series of measures aimed at preventing a recurrence.

"I highly appreciate Chung Dong-young, minister of unification of the ROK, officially acknowledged the ROK-born drone's provocative intrusion into the airspace of our country, expressing regret once again and willingness to prevent a recurrence," Kim said in the statement.

ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

At a press conference the previous day, Chung acknowledged that, based on the results of an investigation, drones were sent to the North by South Korean individuals four times between last September and February, including two occasions confirmed by the North.

Chung said Seoul will review and seek to reinstate the suspended 2018 military pact with North Korea, aimed at halting hostilities along the inter-Korean border and between their militaries, including a no-fly zone, as part of measures to prevent a repeat of drone incursions into the North.

In January, Pyongyang accused Seoul of sending drones equipped with surveillance equipment in September and on January 4, prompting the South Korean government to launch an official investigation.

Kim warned South Korea will face 'terrible consequences' if such a 'violation of the sovereignty' reoccurs, "no matter whom the mastermind is and by what means it is carried out. This is not a threat but a strong warning."

She claimed that guaranteeing the prevention of repeated violation of North Korea's sovereignty is "entirely for the ROK's existence."

She also warned the border with the "enemy should be firmly guarded," adding, "Our military leadership will take a step for heightening vigilance in all sectors along the southern border with the ROK."

At a year-end party meeting in December 2023, the North's leader Kim Jong-un declared inter-Korean relations as those between "two states hostile to each other" and has since pursued hostile policies toward Seoul, Yonhap news agency reported.

An official at the South Korean unification ministry said the ministry 'takes note' of North Korea's "prompt" response to Chung's statement, reiterating Seoul's determination to 'responsibly' pursue the prevention measures announced the previous day.

--IANS

jk/