No issue can be resolved through military conflict: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and Finland believe in the rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy as he expressed support for every effort made to end the ongoing conflict in West Asia and Ukraine.

While addressing a joint press meet with Finland President Alexander Stubb following their talks at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Thursday, PM Modi said that India and Finland agree that reforming global institutions is necessary to address global challenges.

"India and Finland believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. We are unanimous that military conflict alone cannot resolve any issue. Whether in Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for a speedy end to the conflict and peace. We also agree that reforming global institutions is not only necessary but urgent to address growing global challenges, and that eradicating terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment," he said.

"Your Excellency, you have completed the Ironman Triathlon. We are confident that with an energetic leader like you, India and Finland will also achieve a new triathlon of innovation, digital, and sustainability," PM Modi added.

He noted that the growing cooperation between India and Europe is giving new strength to global stability, growth and shared prosperity. PM Modi also mentioned about the recently-signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).

"Today, the world is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. From Ukraine to West Asia, conflict continues in many parts of the world. In this global environment, India and Europe, which are world's two big diplomatic powers, are entering a golden period of their relations. Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, growth and shared prosperity. At the beginning of 2026, the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was signed. This agreement will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland."

PM Modi announced that India and Finland have signed a comprehensive migration and mobility agreement to connect the innovation ecosystems of both countries. He stated that two nations have agreed to expand cooperation in teacher training, school-to-school partnerships, and the future of education.

"Finland is becoming a preferred destination for Indian students and talent. Today, we have signed a comprehensive migration and mobility agreement with Finland to connect the innovation ecosystems of both countries. With this, we are also going to further strengthen joint research and startup collaboration," stated PM Modi.

"Finland is a role model in the field of education. Today, we have also agreed to expand research cooperation in teacher training, school-to-school partnerships, and the future of education. This means that we are going to deepen our cooperation at every level of human development, from school to industry. Finland is an important partner of India in the Nordic region. We are also expanding our cooperation with Finland in Arctic and polar research," he added.

