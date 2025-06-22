No increase in radiation detected after strikes on Iran nuclear sites: IAEA

Vienna, June 22 (IANS) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that no abnormal radiation levels have been recorded following the recent airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities by the US.

The development comes in the wake of a major military operation announced by US President Donald Trump, targeting Iran’s Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites.

In a post on X, the IAEA stated: "Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran - including Fordow - the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time. IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available."

This statement from the world’s top nuclear watchdog comes as global concerns mount over the possible environmental and geopolitical fallout of the surprise US military action.

Tehran has sharply condemned the attacks, with the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran calling the strikes a violation of international law.

In a strongly worded statement, the organisation said: “The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped.”

The Iranian side did not disclose the extent of the damage caused by the attacks.

The military action was first announced by Donald Trump in a message posted to his social platform, Truth Social.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is no other military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump wrote.

He described the strikes as a “historic moment” for the US, Israel, and the world, asserting that Iran must now agree to end the ongoing conflict. The military move follows earlier remarks by Trump on Friday, where he gave Iran a two-week ultimatum to return to the negotiation table over its nuclear program.

As of now, Iran has vowed to continue the development of what it calls its “national industry,” a reference to its nuclear programme, and has shown no indication of backing down in the face of international pressure or military threats.

--IANS

rs/dpb