No good governance or control in B'desh: BNP on Yunus administration

Dhaka, July 26 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) stated on Saturday that under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, there were no indications of effective governance or significant reforms, resulting in a concerning increase in extortion cases across the country.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made these remarks during a book launch, which was also attended by the Financial Advisor of the interim government, Saleh Uddin Ahmed.

"A businessman who previously had to pay 1 lakh taka in extortion now has to pay 5 lakh taka. There is no good governance or control anywhere. There has been no change in the police," leading Bangladeshi newspaper Samakal quoted the BNP leader as saying.

He also stressed the need for the restoration of the democratic process by sending the public representatives to the Parliament.

"It is not possible to implement reforms overnight. This will take time. However, one cannot sit idly, abandoning democratic practices. Imposing anything will not be right. Therefore, without delay, we must quickly move towards a democratic process. Reforms must be brought about by sending people's representatives to Parliament through democratic means," Fakhrul added.

He also cautioned that shifts in international policy could lead to serious consequences, referring to recent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Bangladesh.

"Trump's tariffs might put us in big trouble ahead. Remember, political parties will always play a positive role in the country's development for the public interest," he said.

Earlier on Friday, BNP senior leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy warned that any further delay in holding elections would increase complications and raise questions about the interim government's credibility, citing a lack of coordination and inexperience in governance.

"Since the interim government is not an elected one, it can avoid taking responsibility for the country's various crises. But the more the election is delayed, the more pressure and questions the government will face, and different complications will arise," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that hardly any of the government's actions are visible amid the growing crisis in the country.

"People don't even feel its presence," Gayeshwar emphasised.

Critics argue that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, which came to power following the ouster of the democratically elected Awami League government in August 2024, lacks transparency and has no clear roadmap for restoring democratic processes, according to local media reports.

Once united in their opposition to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the various political outfits, including the BNP, that supported the July protests and brought Yunus to power as Chief Advisor, are now showing signs of division.

