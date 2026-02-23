Nine Japanese prefectures launch framework to deepen ties with India: Report

Tokyo, Feb 23 (IANS) With India emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, inter-regional cooperation shaped by both central governments and local stakeholders could become a key pillar of the next stage of India–Japan relationship, a report said on Monday.

Read More

According to ‘Connect India Japan’ magazine, in a significant step to bolster subnational diplomacy, nine Japanese prefectures have jointly launched a new framework aimed at enhancing economic, cultural, and institutional ties with India.

“The collaborative platform seeks to build long-term partnerships with Indian states, businesses, and academic institutions, reflecting the growing importance of India in Japan’s global outreach strategy. The initiative underscores the evolving nature of India–Japan relations, which have expanded beyond national-level cooperation to include deeper regional engagement. By forming a joint structure, the participating prefectures aim to coordinate trade promotion, attract Indian investment, and encourage tourism and student exchanges,” the report detailed.

The report highlighted that India has become a pivotal economic partner for Japan, marked by deepening cooperation in areas including infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and startups.

“Through this new framework, the prefectures plan to host business delegations, investment seminars, and industry-specific networking events in major Indian cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru,” it stated.

“Officials believe that a coordinated approach will help Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) from regional Japan better access the Indian market. Sectors like renewable energy, smart cities, automotive components, food processing, and information technology are expected to be focal points of cooperation,” it added.

The report highlighted that the framework extends beyond trade, prioritising people-to-people connections. Under the initiative, prefectural governments aim to expand student exchange programs, cultural festivals, and language training initiatives to foster mutual understanding between India and Japan.

“The move aligns with the broader strategic vision shared by the governments of India and Japan to deepen economic and cultural cooperation. Over the past decade, both nations have strengthened ties in infrastructure development, digital innovation, and supply chain resilience. By institutionalising cooperation at the prefectural level, Japan aims to diversify engagement beyond major metropolitan hubs and encourage more inclusive participation from regional communities,” the report noted

The newly-formed framework, it said, is set to operate through “regular meetings, joint missions, and information-sharing platforms”. It reflects a forward-looking initiative to “harness the complementary strengths of Indian dynamism and Japanese technological expertise”.

--IANS

scor/as