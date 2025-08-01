New Zealand Army platoon joins UN Command to train with South Korean, US troops

Seoul: A New Zealand Army platoon has arrived in South Korea this week for deployment at the UN Command (UNC), officials said Friday, in the latest display of international commitment to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

The deployment of the 35 soldiers marks the first time New Zealand has sent a combat-ready Army infantry platoon to the US-led multinational force's headquarters to train with both South Korean and US troops, according to the UNC.

The deployed soldiers will be assigned to the US 2nd Infantry Division and train at a range of facilities across the Korean Peninsula over the next 90 days, including the South Korean Army's Korea Combat Training Centre, the UNC said.

Another platoon is set to arrive in South Korea next year for training with the South Korean Marine Corps, Yonhap news agency reported.

The UNC welcomed the deployment as reflecting New Zealand's "steadfast" commitment to the UNC and the Korean Peninsula.

"The platoon's presence here reflects New Zealand's steadfast commitment to UNC, and to the enduring peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula. For over seven decades, New Zealand has stood firm in support of the shared values we defend together," UNC Deputy Commander Lt. Gen. Derek Macaulay said.

Brig. Jason Dyhrberg, Land Component Commander of the New Zealand Defence Force, anticipated the training will enhance troop combat readiness and coalition integration.

"This is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience, work alongside Republic of Korea and United States personnel, and access world-class combat training facilities used by South Korea's best," Dyhrberg said, referring to South Korea's formal name.

"After three months, our troops will be more familiar with their counterparts' techniques and tactics, and be better able to readily integrate into a coalition warfighting environment," he said.

The deployment comes about a year after New Zealand's defence and foreign ministers announced a plan to deploy up to 41 additional personnel to South Korea, increasing the number of the country's contribution to the UNC and its Military Armistice Commission from 12 to up to 53.

They noted the decision reflects New Zealand's emphasis on collective security efforts for peace and stability as well as the international rules-based system in the Indo-Pacific region and on the Korean Peninsula.

The UNC was established under a 1950 UN mandate to support South Korea against North Korean aggression during the 1950-53 Korean War, which technically has never ended as a peace treaty was not signed.

A total of 22 countries, including the United States, Britain and Australia, sent troops or medical support to the South during and right after the war.

New Zealand deployed both naval and ground forces during the three-year conflict, with more than 6,000 New Zealanders serving in the Korean War. The country has contributed to the UNC and its Military Armistice Commission since 1998.

--IANS