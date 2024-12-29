New Gwadar International Airport Faces Third Delay Amid Security Threats in Balochistan

Gwadar: The inauguration of the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) has been delayed for the third time due to ongoing security concerns in the region.

Originally scheduled to begin operations on January 1, 2025, the airport, which is a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), will now remain closed indefinitely, the Balochistan Post reported.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has also cancelled its first commercial flight, which was set to coincide with the opening, according to reports from The Balochistan Times.

The NGIA, a major infrastructure project funded by China at a cost of USD 250 million, is designed to accommodate large aircraft such as the Airbus A380. The airport's original opening date of August 14, 2024, was planned to coincide with Pakistan's Independence Day celebrations but was postponed due to protests organised by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

The second delay followed a series of deadly attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which targeted key CPEC-related infrastructure, including highways, railway bridges, and mineral transport vehicles, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

This latest delay highlights the growing security risks posed by Baloch separatist groups that oppose Chinese investments in the region.

The BLA, a major armed group advocating for Baloch independence, has repeatedly targeted Chinese projects and nationals in Pakistan. Notable attacks include a 2018 suicide bombing on a bus carrying Chinese engineers, assaults on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, and a 2023 attack in Gwadar that killed 13 people, including four Chinese nationals.

The BLA has also warned foreign nationals to avoid Balochistan, calling it a "war zone," according to The Balochistan Post.

In response to these threats, the Civil Aviation Authority and the Balochistan government have decided to review security arrangements before proceeding with the airport's opening. The BLA's Majeed Brigade has vowed to continue its campaign against Chinese interests, further complicating Pakistan's efforts to maintain stability and attract foreign investment to the region. (ANI)