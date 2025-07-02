Netherlands hit by first official heatwave in three years: Meteorological institute

The Hague, July 2 (IANS) The Netherlands has been hit by its first official heat wave in three years, prompting the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) to issue an orange code alert for extreme heat in the country's southeastern region.

The KNMI announced Wednesday morning that the temperature in De Bilt, the national reference weather station located in the province of Utrecht, exceeded 30 degrees Celsius at 11:20 am local time (0920 GMT). This marked the fifth consecutive day of elevated temperatures, officially meeting the criteria for a national heat wave.

This is also the 31st official heat wave in the Netherlands since national temperature records began in 1901. The longest heatwave on record in De Bilt lasted 18 days, from July 29 to August 15 in 1975.

According to KNMI guidelines, a national heat wave is declared when temperatures in De Bilt reach at least 25 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days, with at least three of those days surpassing 30 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the KNMI has issued a code orange warning for extreme heat in the southeastern provinces of North Brabant, Limburg and Gelderland.

The agency warned of health risks, particularly for older adults and vulnerable individuals, including dehydration and heat exhaustion. In the rest of the country, code yellow remains in effect, indicating potentially dangerous but less severe conditions.

In addition to the heat, the KNMI issued another code orange alert Wednesday afternoon for severe thunderstorms expected in the eastern part of the country.

The agency warns of significant disruptions to traffic, outdoor activities, and events. There is also a risk of fires and property damage due to lightning strikes.

