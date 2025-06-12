Netanyahu to Carney: World leaders express shock and grief over Air India plane crash (2nd Lead)

Jerusalem/New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Top leaders of the world continue to express their heartfelt condolences and deep grief at the tragic crash of an Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The London-bound aircraft, carrying over 200 people, crashed shortly after takeoff near Meghani Nagar.

"To my friend PMO India Narendra Modi and the people of India, I was saddened to learn of the tragic Air India crash that has taken the lives of 242 men, women and children. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said that he was "deeply saddened" by the tragic crash of Air India flight with the civilian casualties on the ground being equally heartbreaking.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171 near Ahmedabad today. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the families of all those affected onboard. Equally heartbreaking are the civilian casualties on the ground, including young medical students whose lives and futures were struck by this tragedy. At this moment of deep sorrow, the people of Sri Lanka stand in solidarity with India. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted," Dissanayake posted on X.

Mark Carney, the Prime Minister of Canada, mentioned that Canada is deeply saddened by the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad with 242 people on board, including one Canadian.

"Devastated to learn of the crash of a London-bound Air India plane in Ahmedabad, carrying 242 passengers — including one Canadian. My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone on board. Canada's transportation officials are in close contact with counterparts and I am receiving regular updates as the response to this tragedy unfolds," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Canada for the G7 Summit, next week. Cyprus, another country PM Modi is expected to visit en route to Canada, also expressed shock over the Ahmedabad air crash.

"Dear PM Narendra Modi, I express my heartfelt condolences to you and the people of India following the devastating loss of Air India Flight AI171. The people of Cyprus mourn with you. In this time of sorrow, we stand by our Indian friends with solidarity and compassion," stated Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was visiting India recently, also took to X to offer his condolences.

"Akshata and I are deeply shocked and distressed by the news of the Air India tragedy. There is a unique bond between our two nations and our thoughts and prayers go out to the British and Indian families who have lost loved ones today," he stated.

At least 169 Indians and 53 British nationals were travelling in Air India's flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick airport.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, who had just hosted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Brussels, said that he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the crash of the Air India flight near the airport in Ahmedabad.

"With 242 people on board, including many Indian and international passengers, this tragedy strikes at the heart of countless families. Our thoughts are with the victims, the rescuers on the ground, and the people of India in these painful moments. Belgium stands in solidarity with India and all affected communities. Our services are closely following developments," he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad..

"Please accept the deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. Kindly convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and near ones of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe," said Putin

President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu also expressed grief and extended solidarity with the Government and people of India.

“I express profound sadness at the tragic crash of Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad. At this difficult time, the government and people of Maldives stand in solidarity with the people and the Government of India,” Muizzu posted on X.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Union, too expressed shock over the "heartbreaking news" from India.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss. We share your pain. Dear Narendra Modi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of sorrow," she said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," Starmer posted on X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also took to X, offering his deepest condolences on the tragic accident.

"Horrible news of a passenger plane crash in India. My deepest condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire people of India on this tragic day. Our thoughts are with all victims’ relatives and close ones in India, the UK, Portugal, and Canada. We share your shock and grief on this tragic day. We all pray for as many lives to be saved as possible and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," Zelensky posted on X.

--IANS

int/as