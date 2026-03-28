Nepal’s new govt arrests ex-PM Oli, former HM Lekhak over Gen Z protests (Ld)

Kathmandu, March 28 (IANS) The newly elected government of Nepal has arrested former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak in connection with a culpable homicide-related case linked to the suppression of Gen Z protests that left several protesters dead.

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Following the swearing-in of Prime Minister Balendra Shah and his ministers on Friday, a Cabinet meeting held on the same day had decided to implement the report of the High-Level Inquiry Commission formed to investigate the incidents during the Gen Z movement. The report had recommended a criminal investigation and prosecution of Oli, Lekhak, and former Police Chief Chandra Kuber Khapung.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabin Dhital, spokesperson for the Kathmandu Valley Police Office, told IANS that the duo were arrested early Saturday morning from their respective residences after arrest warrants were issued by the court.

Oli was taken into custody from his residence in Gundu, Bhaktapur, while Lekhak was arrested earlier the same morning from his residence in Suryabinayak, Bhaktapur.

Police said that both arrests were made as part of implementing the recommendations of the commission’s report. They will remain in police custody until Sunday, when the court opens, as Saturday is a public holiday in Nepal.

The commission, led by a former chairperson of the Special Court Gauri Bahadur Karki, has recommended that Oli, Lekhak, and Khapung be charged under Sections 181 and 182 of the National Penal Code for criminal negligence, which could lead to a sentence of up to 10 years’ imprisonment if convicted.

The report also recommends action against then Home Secretary Gokarna Mani Dawadi, current Armed Police Force chief Raju Aryal, former head of the National Investigation Department Hutaraj Thapa, and then Chief District Officer of Kathmandu Chhabi Rijal, suggesting prosecution under Section 182 of the code, which carries a penalty of up to three years’ imprisonment.

After police arrived with an arrest warrant, Oli consulted with his lawyers.

“This arrest is retaliatory. I will fight it legally—please make the necessary preparations,” Oli is said to have told former Attorney General Ramesh Badal and senior advocate Tikaram Bhattarai, according to local media reports.

Former Home Minister Lekhak also said he would fight both politically and legally against his arrest, claiming it was carried out in a politically vindictive and biased manner.

“I have been arrested in a politically prejudiced and retaliatory manner. I am ready to fight this politically,” he told journalists.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Home Minister Sudhan Gurung said that the arrests were not made out of vengeance against anyone.

“We have taken former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and outgoing Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak into custody. This is not an act of revenge against anyone, but merely the beginning of bringing those responsible for suppressing the protests to justice. I believe the country will now move in a new direction,” he said.

--IANS

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