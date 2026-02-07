Nepali and Bollywood actor Sunil Thapa passes away at 68

Kathmandu, Feb 7 (IANS) Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, who also starred in several Bollywood films, including Mary Kom, passed away in Kathmandu on Saturday morning at the age of 68.

Thapa died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in the capital after his health suddenly deteriorated, hospital authorities said. He was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state, and following an ECG, he was declared dead due to suspected cardiac arrest, officials told the local media.

Thapa was a towering personality in Nepali cinema, having worked in more than 300 films, and also extensively in Bollywood and Bhojpuri productions over several decades. He is widely known for his iconic role as ‘Rate Kaila’ in the Nepali film Chino, a character that established him as one of the most sought-after antagonists in the industry. Since then, he starred in numerous movies, particularly as one of the most feared villains in Nepali cinema.

In Indian cinema, Thapa earned wider recognition for his role in Mary Kom, for which he received a nomination at the Filmfare Awards. In the film, he played the role of a trainer to Priyanka Chopra, who portrayed boxer Mary Kom. Thapa had earlier debuted in Bollywood with 'Ek Duuje Ke Liye' and went on to work in several Hindi, Tamil, and Bhojpuri productions.

Before entering films, Thapa began his career as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s and was also actively involved in sports, playing professional football for clubs in Bombay.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki expressed condolences over his passing, saying she was deeply saddened by the 'untimely demise' of the popular Nepali film actor.

“With his passing, the Nepali and Indian film industries have lost not only a versatile artist but also a strong pillar,” she said in a statement. “From his iconic role as Rate Kaila in Chino to his impactful performance as a trainer in Mary Kom, his remarkable portrayals as a villain and supporting actor won the hearts of millions. Each of these characters will remain forever alive in the memories of the audience.

