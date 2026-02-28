Nepal urges its nationals in Israel and Iran to remain vigilant amid escalating tensions

Kathmandu, Feb 28 (IANS) The Nepal government on Saturday urged its citizens living in Israel, Iran, and other Middle Eastern countries to remain vigilant and strictly follow security advisories issued by the respective authorities as the war between the United States and Iran escalates.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched joint aerial attacks on Iran, while Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes after bilateral talks aimed at resolving the Iranian nuclear programme failed to yield results. International media reports said explosions were heard in several parts of Iran, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Nepal, which lost nearly a dozen of its citizens during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, cautioned its nationals in Israel and Iran to strictly follow security advisories and instructions issued by local authorities.

Issuing an advisory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) asked Nepali citizens to remain indoors as much as possible, stay alert, exercise due caution, and maintain regular contact with the Nepali community in their respective locations.

The ministry also advised them to refrain from travelling without prior authorization from local authorities. It further instructed Nepali nationals to maintain regular communication with the Ministry in Kathmandu, the Embassy of Nepal in Tel Aviv, and the Embassy of Nepal in Doha through the designated contact channels.

Nepali citizens planning to travel to Israel or Iran have been strongly advised to postpone their trips until the situation stabilises in both countries. The ministry has also urged its nationals residing and working in other Middle Eastern countries to closely monitor developments and follow precautionary measures recommended by the competent authorities of their host nations.

Millions of Nepalis live and work across the Middle East, particularly in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, which are major destinations for Nepali migrant workers.

The ministry reaffirmed that it remains in close coordination with Nepali diplomatic missions and relevant international partners to ensure the safety and well-being of Nepali citizens abroad.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Nepal in Doha issued an advisory for its citizens in Iran, urging them to maintain regular communication with the Embassy through the official contact channels and to stay close to designated shelters or safe spaces near their residences.

They have also been asked to refrain from travelling without prior authorization from the relevant Iranian authorities and to continuously monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts.

