Nepal: Top leaders congratulate new PM Balendra Shah

Kathmandu, March 27 (IANS) Nepal's top political leaders congratulated newly-elected Prime Minister Balendra Shah, wishing him success in his tenure as the executive head of the Himalayan country.

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Former Prime Minister Sushila Karki wished him success in fulfilling the mandate given by the people to him and his party.

In a Facebook post, Karki, who handed over the premiership to Balen, said she was happy to see a 35-year-old Prime Minister as her successor.

Shah, who was considered a frontrunner to head the interim government following the Gen-Z movement in September last year, had backed Karki for the role at the time.

Following the parliamentary elections held on March 5, Shah has become the country’s 47th Prime Minister, as a new generation of leaders enters the political mainstream. On Friday, he was sworn in as Prime Minister, as Nepal begins a new journey under fresh political leadership. Shah has also formed a 15-member Cabinet.

Former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli also took to Facebook to congratulate Shah and his Cabinet members, wishing them success in their tenure. Shah defeated Oli in the recent parliamentary elections from Jhapa-5 in eastern Nepal. The two had been at loggerheads when Oli was Prime Minister and Shah was Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

Nepali Congress President Gagan Thapa also congratulated Shah and his team, assuring that his party would provide constructive support to the new government in its efforts toward national prosperity, citizens’ rights, and good governance.

Thapa is among the prominent leaders who suffered defeat at the hands of candidates from the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), which swept the recent House of Representatives elections with nearly a two-thirds majority.

After assuming office, newly appointed Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said the new government was aware of the people’s mandate, noting that voters had given the RSP an overwhelming majority after growing disillusioned with traditional political parties. “People have given us a mandate to act, and we must deliver,” he said.

He added that the government would focus on removing bottlenecks to economic development, including scrapping as many as 15 laws. The RSP has also pledged to ensure good governance and economic growth in its election manifesto.

--IANS

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