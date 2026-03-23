Nepal to allow solo travellers in restricted areas bordering China

Kathmandu, March 23 (IANS) Nepal has decided to allow solo foreign trekkers to visit designated restricted areas, ending the existing permit system that previously allowed access only to groups.

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The country has designated 15 areas across 13 mountain districts bordering China as restricted zones, where foreigners cannot travel without obtaining special permits and fees to the authorities. The areas include Upper Mustang, Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Dolakha, Rasuwa, two areas of Gorkha, Manang, two areas of Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Bajhang, and Darchula.

The Department of Immigration said in a notice on Monday that it has now decided to issue trekking permits even to solo travelers under certain conditions. These include: applications must be submitted through an agency; a trekking guide must be assigned; the concerned agency must take full responsibility for rescue operations in emergencies while fulfilling other provisions of the law.

The department said the decision to allow solo trekkers in restricted zones was made after taking into account complaints received from the Trekking Agencies' Association of Nepal and other tourism-related organisations.

Previously, the department issued trekking permits only to group travelers visiting these areas. As a result, individuals wishing to trek alone were compelled to find partners, causing inconvenience. Tourism entrepreneurs had also complained that the policy was negatively affecting tourism promotion.

The department has also decided to require at least one guide for every seven trekkers visiting these areas. It said that managing large groups with a single guide is difficult, so a maximum of seven trekkers per guide will now be allowed.

Additionally, the existing system requiring foreign nationals to enter an approved Nepal visa number while applying for a trekking permit has been revised. Foreigners applying from their home countries can now use their visa application number (submission ID) to apply.

“These arrangements are expected to promote tourism in Nepal, create domestic employment opportunities, and enhance the personal safety of trekkers,” the department said.

--IANS

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