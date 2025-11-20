Nepal relaxes fee rule for foreigners to visit sensitive Upper Mustang area

Kathmandu, Nov 20 (IANS) Nepal has decided to relax the rule related to the fee for foreigners willing to visit the Upper Mustang region of western Nepal, a naturally beautiful but geopolitically sensitive area due to its proximity to the Nepal–China border.

A cabinet meeting recently decided to remove the flat fee of US$ 500 per person for a 10-day visit and replace it with a fee of US$ 50 per person per day, or an equivalent amount in foreign currency.

The government said the move was taken to promote tourism in the area in response to demands from local residents and tourism entrepreneurs.

Ananda Kafle, spokesperson for the Home Ministry, told IANS that the fee was revised based on the number of days foreigners spend in the area, so that visitors staying for shorter periods would not be required to pay the higher amount. "Local people and tourism entrepreneurs had been urging us to relax the rule so that more foreign tourists could be attracted to the area," he said.

Upper Mustang has been one of the most restricted and highly regulated areas for foreigners since the 1970s, when Tibetan Khampa rebels used the region as a base to launch an armed struggle against Chinese rule in Tibet. The insurgency, allegedly supported by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), was eventually crushed by the Nepal Army following complaints from China.

Besides Upper Mustang, 14 other areas in several districts bordering China — including Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Dolakha, Rasuwa, Gorkha, Manang, Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Bajhang and Darchula — have been declared restricted areas, requiring special permits and fees for foreigners to visit.

The Nepali government’s latest decision has delighted tourism entrepreneurs. "There are not enough tourist attractions in Upper Mustang to keep foreign visitors engaged for 10 days," said Karma Sherpa, Senior Vice-President of the Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal. “Three days is enough for most foreigners, and forcing them to pay as much as US$ 500 is not practical if we want to attract more tourists to the area."

He said tourism entrepreneurs had long been urging the Nepal government to relax the fee rules for visiting restricted zones, including Upper Mustang.

