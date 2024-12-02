Nepal PM Oli heads for China as Beijing stays silent on revised proposal of BRI pact

Kathmandu [Nepal] Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday embarked on a five-day official visit to China as Beijing kept mum on revised proposal of BRI pact floated by the Himalayan Nation.

Leading a delegation of more than 87 members, Nepali premier Oli left for Beijing with all eyeing on possible agreements to be signed in the Chinese capital.

Oli also the chairman of CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) before heading out for China had held discussion with Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and senior party officials about new text of the "BRI framework for cooperation."

The proposal was prepared by a four-member joint taskforce formed by both the parties.

Taskforce renamed the "BRI implementation plan" to "Framework for cooperation." After approval from the two senior leaders last week, the foreign ministry had sent the text to the Chinese Embassy on Saturday itself for Beijing's consideration.

The visit of Nepali Prime Minister, scheduled from December 2-5 comes at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. During his four days' visit to China, Oli also is set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and hold bilateral talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

He will also engage with senior leaders of the Chinese Communist Party during his visit.

Oli also will make a keynote address by Prime Minister Oli at Peking University.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, confirmed the details of the visit, stating, "Nepal's Prime Minister Oli will pay an official visit to China from December 2 to 5 at the invitation of Premier Li Keqiang of the State Council."

"The entourage of the Prime Minister will comprise Arzu Rana Deuba, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Bishnu Prasad Rimal, Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister; Yuba Raj Khatiwada, Economic and Development Advisor to the Prime Minister; Members of the Parliament; high-ranking government officials; representatives of private sector; and media persons," the release stated.

It will be the first visit to foreign nation since Oli came to power on July this year. (ANI)