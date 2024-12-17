Negotiations with PTI Impossible Without "Clear Message" from Imran Khan: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Islamabad [Pakistan]: Calling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership "powerless", Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the talks with the party cannot begin until a clear message is received from PTI founder Imran Khan, Geo News reported.

Speaking to Geo News, Khawaja Asif said, "Current PTI leadership has nothing in their hands [lack of decision-making powers]."

Earlier this month, the PTI founder warned the government of starting a "civil disobedience" movement if his demands, including the judicial probe into the crackdown on PTI supporters are not met. He also constituted a negotiation committee to hold talks with the government.

Raising questions over the possibility of negotiations with Imran Khan's party, Asif said that PTI's present leadership was not on the same page, adding that there were differences within the ranks of the embattled party. He said, "They all are giving statements against each other," Geo News reported.

He emphasised the need for a "clear message" from the incarcerated PTI founder to allow the party members to hold talks with the government. He said, "They all [PTI leaders] receive instruction from the PTI founder."

In response to another question, Asif said Pakistan has just one issue with Afghanistan, which is that the soil should not be used by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

As per reports, the outlawed TTP has been using Afghan soil for carrying out cross-border attacks in Pakistan since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks on security forces and civilians, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the Taliban took over Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces in 2021.

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), a rise in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns was witnessed between July - September this year, with a 90 per cent increase in violence, Geo News reported.

As many as 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were injured in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review. (ANI)