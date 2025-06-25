Nearly 50 Vietnamese evacuated from Israel

Hanoi: Nearly 50 Vietnamese citizens have been evacuated from the conflict zone in Israel to Egypt, the state media reported on Wednesday.

Several evacuees have already returned to Vietnam, while others are completing necessary procedures to repatriate as soon as possible, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said.

The evacuation was carried out through coordinated efforts by the Vietnamese embassies in Israel and Egypt, Vietnam News Agency reported.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel continues to advise citizens remaining in the conflict area to stay calm, maintain regular contact with the embassy, and strictly follow guidance and warnings issued by local authorities, MOFA and the embassy, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Guterres urges Israel and Iran to fully respect the ceasefire and to stop fighting, noting that the people of the two countries have already suffered too much, said Stephane Dujarric, Guterres' spokesman.

"The secretary-general hopes that this ceasefire can be replicated in the other conflicts in the region," said the spokesman on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump declared that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel has officially taken effect, urging both sides to maintain restraint.

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!" Trump posted on social media platform Truth Social.

The announcement came amid escalating violence in the Middle East, but President Trump's declaration appeared to catch both parties off guard. The ceasefire claim was quickly contradicted by Iran, which asserted it had not received any formal proposal from Washington and had not agreed to a bilateral ceasefire.

Earlier in the day, President Trump wrote, "Israel & Iran came to me, almost simultaneously, and said, 'Peace'! I knew the time was NOW. The World, and the Middle East, are the real winners!"

"Both Nations will see tremendous love, peace and prosperity in their futures. They have so much to gain, and yet, so much to lose if they stray from the road of righteousness and truth. The future for Israel & Iran is unlimited, & filled with great promise. God bless you both!" he added.

Earlier, Iran announced a unilateral halt to its military operations against Israel, effective 4 a.m. local time, but made it clear that the pause was conditional, based entirely on whether Israel would stop its own airstrikes and military actions.

--IANS