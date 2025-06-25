NATO leaders pledge 'ironclad commitment' to collective defence, increase security spending

The Hague, June 25 (IANS) Reaffirming an "ironclad commitment" to collective defence, the NATO Heads of State and Government on Wednesday agreed to invest five per cent of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence-and security-related spending by 2035.

"United in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long- term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the persistent threat of terrorism, Allies commit to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence-and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations, in accordance with Article 3 of the Washington Treaty," read The Hague Summit Declaration issued after the two-day NATO Summit.

At the Summit, NATO allies took several decisions to make the 32-member alliance stronger, fairer and "more lethal".

"We, the Heads of State and Government of the North Atlantic Alliance, have gathered in The Hague to reaffirm our commitment to NATO, the strongest Alliance in history, and to the transatlantic bond. We reaffirm our ironclad commitment to collective defence as enshrined in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty – that an attack on one is an attack on all. We remain united and steadfast in our resolve to protect our one billion citizens, defend the Alliance, and safeguard our freedom and democracy," the Joint Statement mentioned.

The allies also signed a number of new multinational projects and expanding existing ones. Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Turkey and the United Kingdom committed to the joint acquisition, storage, transportation and management of stockpiles of defence critical raw materials, including through recycling existing products.

"Our investments will ensure we have the forces, capabilities, resources, infrastructure, warfighting readiness, and resilience needed to deter and defend in line with our three core tasks of deterrence and defence, crisis prevention and management, and cooperative security," the statement added.

The allies agreed that the five per cent commitment will comprise two essential categories of defence investment.

"Allies will allocate at least 3.5 per cent of GDP annually based on the agreed definition of NATO defence expenditure by 2035 to resource core defence requirements, and to meet the NATO Capability Targets. Allies agree to submit annual plans showing a credible, incremental path to reach this goal. And Allies will account for up to 1.5 per cent of GDP annually to inter alia protect our critical infrastructure, defend our networks, ensure our civil preparedness and resilience, unleash innovation, and strengthen our defence industrial base," the joint statement detailed.

"The trajectory and balance of spending under this plan will be reviewed in 2029, in light of the strategic environment and updated Capability Targets. Allies reaffirm their enduring sovereign commitments to provide support to Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours, and, to this end, will include direct contributions towards Ukraine's defence and its defence industry when calculating Allies' defence spending," it added.

The NATO member countries also reaffirmed their shared commitment to rapidly expand transatlantic defence industrial cooperation and to harness emerging technology and the spirit of innovation to advance our collective security.

"We will work to eliminate defence trade barriers among Allies and will leverage our partnerships to promote defence industrial cooperation," they pledged.

--IANS

/as