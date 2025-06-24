Nations worldwide condemns Iran’s attack on US bases in Qatar

Paris, June 24 (IANS) Several countries including France, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Jordan on Tuesday strongly condemned Iran’s attack on the US bases in Qatar.

Iran has reportedly fired six missiles towards American military bases in Iraq and Qatar on Monday, furthering the conflict with Israel and the US.

As per media reports, the operation was named “Annunciation of Victory”. However, there have been no major impacts of the missile attack on the US bases in Qatar as American Patriot missile defence systems intercepted Iranian missiles.

Condemning the Iranian strikes on Qatar, French President Emmanuel Macron held a conversation with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar expressing solidarity with Qatar.

“I spoke with my friend Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar. I conveyed to him my full solidarity and my condemnation of the Iranian strikes that targeted his country. France stands alongside Qatar and each of its partners in the Gulf,” said Macron in a post on X on Tuesday.

“I express France’s solidarity with Qatar, struck by Iran on its own soil. I am in close contact with the country’s authorities and our partners in the region. I call on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, to de-escalate, and to return to the negotiating table. The spiral of chaos must end,” the French leader said in another post.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong took to her social media condemning the attack and urged for de-escalation.

“Australia condemns Iran's strikes on US bases in Qatar and Iraq. We do not want to see further escalation. A full-scale war in the Middle East would be devastating for the people of the region and the world. Australia continues to call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy,” Wong said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Kuwait also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attacks targeting Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

“This attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatari sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter. It constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens peace, security, and stability in the region. Kuwait affirms its full support for the brothers in the sisterly State of Qatar, its leadership, government and people, and its full support for all measures taken to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability, including its right to respond directly in a manner commensurate with the magnitude of this blatant aggression,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait.

Condemning the aggression launched by Iran against Qatar, Saudi Arabia described it as “a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, and an entirely unacceptable act that cannot be justified under any circumstances.”

“The Kingdom affirms its full solidarity with and unwavering support for the State of Qatar and places all its capabilities at Qatar’s disposal in support of any measures it may take,” said the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the attack affirming the Kingdom's absolute solidarity with Qatar in confronting all threats to its security and stability, and its support for any steps it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens.

“The Ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, stressed the need to end the escalation in the region and warned of the repercussions of its continuation and expansion on regional security and stability, as well as on international peace and security,” read a statement issued by Foreign Ministry of Jordan.

--IANS

int/scor/rs