Namibia's President calls for unity, economic progress on Heroes' Day commemoration

Windhoek, Aug 26 (IANS) Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Tuesday called on citizens to embrace national unity and prioritize economic development.

Speaking at the 59th annual Heroes' Day commemoration in Katima Mulilo, capital of the Zambezi Region, Nandi-Ndaitwah outlined her administration's focus on youth empowerment, industrialisation, and fighting corruption, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The ceremony, held under the theme "Built on Bravery, Bound for a Prosperous Future," marked the first Heroes' Day since the death of founding President Sam Nujoma in February.

"The gallant sons and daughters of our Land of the Brave resolved with unwavering commitment to exercise their undeniable right to self-determination, freedom, and independence," she said.

The President acknowledged that while many challenges remain, Namibia has achieved significant progress in various social and economic sectors, including education, health, water, electricity, and financial services.

"Since independence, under the guidance of the South West Africa People's Organization Party (SWAPO), we have made remarkable strides in socio-economic development, transforming lives and building a foundation for prosperity," she said.

"We are committed to empowering the youth in our country, advancing industrialization, promoting the beneficiation of our natural resources, creating employment opportunities, and intensifying our fight against corruption."

Nandi-Ndaitwah also stressed that Namibia's commitment to safeguarding its hard-won political freedom must be matched by the recognition that the struggle for economic independence and shared prosperity is still ongoing.

Held annually on August 26, Heroes' Day commemorates the beginning of Namibia's armed struggle for independence from South Africa's apartheid regime. On this day in 1966, the People's Liberation Army of Namibia, the armed wing of the SWAPO political party, fought its first major battle with South African forces.

Meanwhile, Namibia is set to launch a new off-grid electrification program aimed at bringing electricity to communities too far from the national power grid.

Announced on August 22, the initiative will complement the existing Solar Revolving Fund, a long-standing state-run credit facility that provides loans for solar systems to both rural and urban residents.

Speaking at the commissioning of joint electrification projects in Otjiwarongo, north-central Namibia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industries, Mines, and Energy Natangue Ithete highlighted the practical challenges of grid expansion.

"As we continue to work hard to bring electricity to every Namibian, we should also face our reality," Ithete said. "There are some communities that are too far from the main grid; therefore, connecting them to the grid is a challenge."

He noted that the solar systems are high-quality products intended to bring modern electricity to remote communities. "We must take ownership and pride in them," he added.

The program focuses on decentralized, sustainable energy solutions to complement ongoing government efforts. Ithete emphasized that development requires collaboration between the state, the private sector, and citizens, with the government providing resources and guidance while partners deliver services and infrastructure.

"By 2040, no single Namibian must live without electricity because electricity is a need, not a luxury," said Ithete.

