Namibia unveils strategy to achieve food sovereignty, cut agricultural imports

Windhoek, Sep 26 (IANS) Namibia has unveiled a comprehensive national strategy to transform its crop sector, enhance food sovereignty, and reduce dependence on agricultural imports.

The strategy was formalised on Friday in the Namibian capital of Windhoek, where Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Land Reform Inge Zaamwani introduced the Namibian Agronomic Board's annual report, Five-Year Integrated Business Plan, Five-Year Crop Value Chain Development Strategy, and Potato Development Scheme, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Together, these milestones are not simply documents; they are a renewed commitment to transform the crop subsector and accelerate food self-sufficiency," she said.

According to Zaamwani, the new strategic direction is encapsulated in the Five-Year Integrated Strategic Business Plan and the Five-Year Crop Value Chain Development Strategy.

She noted that the strategy directly responds to the country's national goals under the Sixth National Development Plan, where agriculture has been declared a number one priority.

"The Crop Value Chain Development Strategy is designed to take a holistic value chain approach, addressing all segments of the crop subsector from inputs (seeds, fertilizers, equipment), production, processing, storage, and marketing," she explained.

The minister added that the most immediate high-impact initiative is the Potato Development Scheme, which is expected to boost local production, create jobs across the potato value chain, and reduce reliance on imports. It will also promote agro-processing such as chips, crisps, and starch production, while serving as a model for similar schemes in other priority crops.

Zaamwani said that by unveiling these plans, the country is charting a course toward a future where the crop sector is sustainable, resilient, and globally competitive.

About 70 per cent of Namibia's population depends on agricultural activities for livelihood, mostly in the subsistence sector.

Earlier in August, Namibian Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare pledged to accelerate efforts to address rural development challenges, including lack of clean water, feeder roads, and digital connectivity, as part of the government's commitment to building a more inclusive nation.

Speaking in northern Namibia, Ngurare said many rural households still lack basic services, decades after independence.

"The lack of reliable access to clean water is a fundamental challenge that affects not only your health but also your ability to thrive," he said, stressing the government's resolve to expand potable water supply, rural roads, and electricity to underserved areas.

He noted that infrastructure development remains central to Namibia's growth strategy, adding that good infrastructure is vital for economic development as it connects communities, enables farmers to bring their produce to market, and ensures children can get to school safely.

Ngurare also highlighted plans to bridge the digital divide, pointing out that young people in rural constituencies need reliable internet to study and compete in the global economy. He said new information and communication technology towers were recently launched to extend coverage to previously underserved communities.

He urged communities to work with the government by turning present challenges into opportunities for future generations.

--IANS

int/akl/as