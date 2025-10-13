Namibia launches new health frameworks for universal coverage

Windhoek, Oct 13 (IANS) Namibia on Monday launched a five-year health strategic plan and the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Policy to ensure equitable access to quality healthcare services for all citizens by 2030.

Speaking at the launch in Windhoek, Namibia's capital, Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao said the two landmark documents represent a pivotal step toward a healthier and more equitable future, underscoring the government's commitment to deliver health for all, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The UHC Policy outlines the framework to guarantee access to essential health services without financial hardship, while the Strategic Plan for 2025/26-2029/30 provides the roadmap for implementation, including investment priorities, timelines, and measurable targets.

Luvindao said the reforms are built around three key pillars, namely people's well-being, operational excellence, and talent management. "Imagine a Namibia where every child receives life-saving vaccines, where expectant mothers have quality prenatal care, and where no one's access to healthcare depends on income or geography," Luvindao said.

She spoke of progress already achieved, including a rise in health-adjusted life expectancy from 47 to 56 years, adding that the UHC service coverage index increased from 39 per cent in 2000 to 63 per cent by 2024.

Namibia has also received World Health Organization bronze and silver-tier certifications for progress in eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and hepatitis B.

Luvindao cautioned that the health system continues to face challenges, such as persistent disease burdens, infrastructure gaps, and workforce shortages.

The new strategy, she said, provides a structured response to these issues through investment in digital systems, supply chain reform, and the planned creation of an independent health regulatory agency to improve safety and quality.

On October 9, Namibia launched a new five-year national strategy to accelerate progress in maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent health, aiming to end preventable deaths and strengthen healthcare systems across the country.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday in Windhoek, Namibia's capital, Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao said the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Adolescent Health, and Nutrition Strategy (2025/2026-2029/2030) marks a renewed commitment to improving the quality and equity of health services for women, children, and adolescents.

"Too many women, children, and adolescents still face barriers that prevent them from accessing quality healthcare and economic opportunities," Luvindao said, adding that the strategy is not merely a policy, but a promise to safeguard the rights and dignity of all.

Luvindao said Namibia has made significant strides in recent years, with the maternal mortality ratio dropping from 449 per 100,000 live births in 2006 to 139 in 2025, while neonatal mortality stands at 24 per 1,000 live births and under-five mortality at 41 per 1,000.

