Namibia eyes salmon farming to boost high value exports

Windhoek, Feb 24 (IANS) Namibia is positioning salmon farming as a new driver of industrialisation and sustainable blue economy growth, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Land Reform Ruthy Masake said on Tuesday.

Read More

Speaking at a conference titled 'Unlocking Namibia's Salmon Industry: An Opportunity for Industrialisation', Masake said the country is seeking to move beyond traditional wild-catch fishing toward high-value aquaculture and agro-processing industries.

"Unlocking the potential of Namibia's salmon industry presents a real opportunity for economic transformation through value chain development," she said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Masake said developing a domestic salmon value chain could help stimulate foreign direct investment, create skilled and semi-skilled jobs, strengthen cold-chain and agro-processing infrastructure, and increase export revenues.

Globally, salmon is among the most traded and consumed fish species, commanding premium markets in Europe, Asia, and North America, she said, noting that Namibia's cold Benguela Current system, stable governance, and investor-friendly policies give the country a competitive advantage in salmon aquaculture.

According to Masake, the industry could also stimulate related sectors such as feed production, logistics, packaging, research and technology development, helping to build a broader industrial ecosystem.

As climate change and overfishing place pressure on wild fish stocks, aquaculture is increasingly seen as a sustainable solution to meet global seafood demand. Industrial salmon farming, she said, would allow controlled production, improved biosecurity, and more predictable output.

For Namibia, this could reduce dependence on fluctuating wild catches, strengthen domestic protein supply, and enhance climate-resilient food systems, Masake added.

She stressed that the development of the salmon industry must be rooted in responsible environmental management and adhere to international standards on water quality, waste management, and biodiversity protection.

Namibia has the opportunity to integrate green energy and scientific research partnerships into the sector's growth, Masake said.

The deputy minister also called for strong public-private partnerships, clear regulatory frameworks, investment in research and skills development, and inclusive policies that place women and youth at the center of the new industry.

--IANS

akl/as