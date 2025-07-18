Nagaland showcases economic, cultural potential at 'Bharat Utsav 2025' in Moscow: Officials

Kohima, July 18 (IANS) Nagaland showcased the state's economic and cultural potential in the 'Bharat Utsav 2025' held at the iconic Manezhnaya Square in Moscow, officials said on Friday.

A senior Nagaland government official said that the officials from the Department of Industries and Commerce, and entrepreneurs from the state participated at the Bharat Utsav held from July 5 to 13 at the iconic Manezhnaya Square in Russian capital of Moscow.

"The state's participation was brought into both national and international focus," the official told the media, adding that Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the event organised by the Indian Embassy in Moscow with support from the Moscow City government.

He said that this cultural diplomacy initiative served as a global platform to celebrate India's artistic traditions and entrepreneurial spirit.

The official added that the Chief Minister's formal inauguration of the Nagaland stall not only added stature to the occasion but also reaffirmed the state government's strong commitment to advancing local industries and empowering entrepreneurs on the global stage.

Nagaland's participation was a powerful showcase curated by the Department of Industries and Commerce, featuring handpicked entrepreneurs and producers from the state.

These local visionaries -- many of whom were engaging with an international audience for the first time -- received unparalleled global exposure.

The international footfall and overwhelming interest in Nagaland's stall offered entrepreneurs a first-hand opportunity to access new markets, understand international consumer trends, and position their products beyond local limitations, the official said.

An official statement said that the featured products represented the soul of Nagaland's craftsmanship and indigenous creativity, ranging from exquisite handloom and textile items to finely crafted handicrafts.

These included bamboo mugs, mini bamboo cups, square and rectangular trays, wooden plates, pen stands, bamboo earrings, wood necklace pendants, masks, echo boxes, coconut spoons, fridge magnets, extension cords, paper pencils, bamboo pens, platters, and salt containers.

According to the statement, the Nagaland stall also featured cushion covers, silk shawls, Nagaland coffee, honey, small purses, and table runners -- all reflecting the state's rich heritage in artisanal work and traditional materials.

The products attracted strong interest and were completely sold out during the festival.

This international exposure is not merely symbolic but marks a strategic and economic milestone for the Department of Industries and Commerce in its ongoing mission to support sustainable livelihood generation, empower indigenous producers, and build scalable entrepreneurial ecosystems.

By enabling direct international engagement for local enterprises, the Department is fostering pathways for export-readiness, design innovation, and global competitiveness.

This historic participation is only a beginning; the Department remains committed to building on this momentum by fostering new partnerships, scaling local businesses for international outreach, and continually investing in the talent, creativity and resilience of Nagaland's entrepreneurs, the statement said.

--IANS

sc/khz