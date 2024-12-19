logo
World

Nagaland Earthquake: Magnitude 3.2 Quake Strikes Chumoukedima, Reports NCS

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck Chumoukedima, Nagaland, at 1:22 PM IST, reported by NCS
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷
Dec 19, 2024, 09:11 AM
Nagaland Earthquake

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Chumoukedima of Nagaland on Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 1:22 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 25.73 N and Longitude 93.95 E.


The details were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Centre of Seismology.

"EQ of M: 3.2, On: 19/12/2024 13:22:54 IST, Latitude: 25.73 N, Longitude: 93.95 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chumoukedima, Nagaland." (ANI)

Chumoukedima earthquakeNagaland earthquakeseismic activity Nagalandearthquake in Nagalandmagnitude 3.2 earthquakeearthquake news IndiaNational Centre of Seismology

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...