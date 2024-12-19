Nagaland Earthquake: Magnitude 3.2 Quake Strikes Chumoukedima, Reports NCS

Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Chumoukedima of Nagaland on Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 1:22 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), the NCS noted.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres at Latitude 25.73 N and Longitude 93.95 E.



The details were shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the National Centre of Seismology.

"EQ of M: 3.2, On: 19/12/2024 13:22:54 IST, Latitude: 25.73 N, Longitude: 93.95 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Chumoukedima, Nagaland." (ANI)