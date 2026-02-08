My visit to Malaysia will boost economic and cultural linkages: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed confidence that his visit to Malaysia will boost economic and cultural linkages between two nations.

PM Modi, who departed for India after concluding his two-day visit to Malaysia, expressed gratitude to his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, and the people of Malaysia for the affection shown to him during the visit.

Sharing the glimpses from his visit to Malaysia on X, PM Modi stated: "Last year, I was unable to visit Malaysia for the ASEAN Summit. But, I had promised my friend, PM Anwar Ibrahim that I would come to Malaysia at the earliest opportunity."

"And now, my first international visit of 2026 took place in Malaysia. This visit will boost economic and cultural linkages between our nations. My gratitude to PM Anwar Ibrahim, the Government and people of Malaysia for the affection," he added.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that PM Modi's visit to Malaysia produced significant outcomes that will add substantial strength to bilateral ties.

"A memorable visit concludes! After a successful visit to Malaysia, marked by special warmth and hospitality and anchored in our close cultural bonds, PM Narendra Modi has departed for India. The visit produced significant outcomes that will add substantial strength to India–Malaysia ties," Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with CEOs from India and Malaysia. In a post on X, the PM said: "The CEO Forum has opened new opportunities in trade and investment for both our nations."

PM Modi held a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim at the latter's official residence, Seri Perdana, on Sunday. The two leaders reviewed development cooperation in various sectors like infrastructure, energy and biotechnology and agreed to strengthen cooperation in security, defence technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and semiconductors.

"Had an excellent meeting with PM Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana earlier today. India and Malaysia are maritime neighbours who have always enjoyed a close friendship. We reviewed developmental cooperation in sectors like trade, infrastructure, energy, IT, biotechnology and more. We also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of security, defence, AI, digital technologies and semiconductors," PM Modi posted on X.

"People-to-people linkages are at the core of India-Malaysia friendship. The Social Security Agreement, a gratis e-visa for tourism and the coming of UPI to Malaysia will bring our people even closer. We are also working to increase university exchanges and create skill development opportunities for our youth," he added.

During his two-day visit to Malaysia, PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, met Indian National Army (INA) veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao and Indian-origin leaders, which included ministers and senators.

