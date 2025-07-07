MoS Pabitra Margherita meets Cambodian Senate chief, discusses deepening bilateral ties

Phnom Penh, July 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) Pabitra Margherita met Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen on Monday and exchanged views on deepening the partnership between India and Cambodia across various sectors and addressing shared concerns.

He arrived in Cambodia on Sunday, aiming to enhance cooperation between India and the Southeast Asian nation across key sectors through productive engagements.

"Called on Hun Sen, the President of the Senate of Cambodia. Acknowledged special, close ties between India and Cambodia. Thanked him for the useful exchange of views on expanding our robust development partnership in diverse sectors and addressing common challenges," Margherita posted on X.

During his visit to the Southeast Asian nation, the MoS also interacted with the Indian community on Sunday and appreciated their contributions to strengthening India-Cambodia ties.

He also recognised their important role as bridges between the rich cultures, traditions, and values of both nations.

The MoS further informed them about India's transformational journey of progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Margherita also held discussions with Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR)alumni in Cambodia.

"Had an engaging interaction with ITEC & ICCR alumni in Cambodia, joined by the Cambodian dignitaries and President of the Cambodia-India Alumni Association. Truly inspiring to see India's capacity-building partnerships contributing to Cambodia's developmental journey," he said in a post on X.

Margherita also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh, reflecting on his enduring legacy of peace and non-violence.

Earlier, highlighting the close relations between India and Cambodia, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the ties are "underpinned by shared civilisational heritage and a robust, people-centric development partnership."

"The visit would further bolster our bilateral ties and provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on advancing initiatives and issues of mutual interest in diverse sectors. MoS would be calling on the senior leadership of Cambodia, and would interact with ITEC/ ICCR Alumni, as also members of the Indian community. He would also review the extensive restoration and conservation work carried out by India at World Heritage Sites in Cambodia, that are also symbols of our shared culture," read a statement issued by the MEA, ahead of the visit of the Union Minister.

--IANS

int/scor/sd/