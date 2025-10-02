MoS Margherita pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow

Moscow, Oct 2 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita on Thursday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by offering floral tributes at his statue in the Ramenki Rayon Park of Moscow on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

The event was attended by local authorities and members of the Indian community, celebrating Mahatma Gandhi's universal message of truth, peace, and non-violence that continues to inspire the world.

"Commemorating the 156th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I offered floral tributes at his statue in Ramenki Rayon Park, Moscow. Gandhiji’s eternal message of truth, non-violence and peace continues to guide the world towards harmony and justice," Margherita posted on X.

Later, Margherita joined students and Indian diaspora in the celebrations of the 156th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy of India School (Kendriya Vidyalaya) in Moscow.

Addressing students and Indian diaspora on the significance and relevance of Gandhian principles of self-reliance, truth and non-violence in 21st century, the MoS further emphasised Government's initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Atmanirbar Bharat and Viksit Bharat rooted in Gandhian principles and their role in India’s growth story.

Several leading Russian government dignitaries, Indologists, Gandhian scholars, local community representatives and Embassy officials also took part in the event.

Earlier, the MoS interacted with the Indian diaspora in Russia, highlighting India's rapid progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also invited them to be part of the country’s growth story, appreciating the Indian community for their valuable contributions in enhancing the India-Russia relationship.

Taking to X, Margherita said, "Honoured to connect with the Indian diaspora in Russia. Your energy and contributions are invaluable to strengthening India-Russia ties. Highlighted India's rapid progress under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi and invited all to be part of this growth story."

On Wednesday, the MoS inaugurated the ‘Best of India – Indian Apparels and Textile Fair' in Moscow, showcasing the strength of India’s handloom and textile sector.

The fair organised by the Handloom Export Promotion Council (HEPC) from October 1-3 aims at boosting India's exports to Russia, deepening cooperation, and opening new gateways to the Commonwealth of Independent States.

"Guided by the vision of PM Narendra Modi and the dedicated efforts of Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, India's textile sector is expanding its global footprint, strengthening its international competitiveness, and showcasing the creativity and excellence of Indian craftsmanship to the world," said Margherita.

The MoS is on an official visit to Moscow from October 1-3. The visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening trade and cultural ties with Russia, and highlights the growing role of Indian textiles and apparel in global markets. These engagements will bolster bilateral trade, encourage market diversification, and enhance people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

--IANS

scor/as