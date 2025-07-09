MoS Margherita in Cambodia visits Angkor Wat, highlights India's restoration initiatives

Phnom Penh, July 9 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday visited Angkor Wat, the world's largest religious structure, situated in Cambodia and described it as a testament to shared civilisation ties between India and the Southeast Asian nation.

The MoS arrived in Cambodia on Sunday, aiming to enhance cooperation between India and the Southeast Asian nation across key sectors through productive engagements.

On the last day of his visit, while visiting Angkor Wat, he expressed pride in India becoming the first country to extend support for the restoration work of the ancient temple.

The MoS also visited Ta Prohm Temple and appreciated the remarkable efforts of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in its restoration and conservation work of the temple.

"Delighted to visit Angkor Wat, the world's largest ancient temple complex in Cambodia -- a magnificent symbol of India-Cambodia shared civilisational heritage. Proud to note India was the first country to offer support for restoration. Also visited the Ta Prohm Temple, where the Archaeological Survey of India is doing commendable work of restoration and conservation," Margherita posted on X.

India has long been associated with the temple restoration work in Cambodia.

The first restoration work was carried out by the ASI in Cambodia at Angkor Wat temple from 1986 to 1993, which is a world heritage site of UNESCO and an important tourist destination in Cambodia visited by millions of tourists every year.

India was the first country to offer such assistance on an appeal by the Cambodian Government in 1980, and is still appreciated by the Cambodian leadership and public alike.

Additionally, on Cambodia's request, India also agreed to restore the Ta Prohm temple in Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap. ASI has been working on this project since 2003.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the work of ASI has been widely appreciated. The first two phases of restoration and conservation of the Ta Prohm temple were completed in July 2015 at a total cost of Rs. 34.16 crores.

ASI is currently undertaking the third phase of restoration and conservation work at Ta Prohm temple at an estimated expenditure of Rs 29.32 crores.

The third phase of restoration work started in November 2016 and is expected to be completed by 2026.

