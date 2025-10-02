Morocco sees clashes, mass arrests as Gen Z protests over health, education

Rabat, Oct 2 (IANS) More than 400 people have been arrested and nearly 300 injured during ongoing protests across Morocco demanding reforms in the public health and education sectors, the country's Interior Ministry has confirmed.

The demonstrations, which authorities did not authorise, entered their fifth consecutive day on Wednesday (local time), drawing large crowds in multiple cities.

The protests were organised by GenZ 212, a recently formed online collective operating mainly through Discord, according to local media reports.

Demonstrators criticised the billions being allocated to Morocco's preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup while schools and hospitals continue to face funding shortages and deteriorating infrastructure.

Interior Ministry spokesman Rachid El Khalfi said the situation turned violent in several cities, including Oujda and Inzegane.

He stated that protesters clashed with security forces, hurling stones, Molotov cocktails, and even using knives.

El Khalfi confirmed that 409 individuals had been detained.

He added that 263 police officers sustained injuries, while 23 protesters were also hurt, one of them hospitalised in Oujda.

The clashes also saw extensive damage, with more than 140 police vehicles and 20 private cars set ablaze.

Videos widely shared on social media showed hooded demonstrators throwing stones at police, setting trash bins on fire, and torching areas near a shopping centre.

Prosecutors on Tuesday announced that 37 people, including three currently in custody, would stand trial in connection with the unrest.

Their lawyer, Souad Brahma, confirmed the charges filed against them.

GenZ 212, the collective behind the demonstrations, issued a statement expressing "regret" over the violent turn of events on Tuesday.

The group described itself as a "discussion space" focused on public concerns such as health, education, and combating corruption.

