Monsoon rains claim eight more lives in Pakistan, death toll hits 266

Islamabad, July 25 (IANS) As torrential monsoon rains continue to batter Pakistan, another eight people died across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 266, according to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), local media reported on Friday.

Among the newly reported eight casualties, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa recorded three deaths and five injuries. While Islamabad and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan each reported two fatalities, another death was recorded in Sindh.

Since the beginning of the monsoon season in late June, a total of 266 people have lost their lives, including 94 men, 46 women, and 126 children. Additionally, 628 have sustained injuries nationwide in rain-triggered incidents, Pakistan’s leading newspaper, The Express Tribune, reported.

Pakistan’s Punjab province emerged as the worst-affected region, recording the highest number of casualties, with over 144 deaths and 488 injuries.

Following the recent devastating floods in Rawalpindi, the district administration has identified 19 urban locations as highly vulnerable to potential flash floods.

Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema has issued a circular listing the high-risk areas and assigning Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, and departmental heads as supervisory officers for specific regions.

The high-risk areas in Rawalpindi include New Katarian Lai Bridge, Bangash Colony, Ziaul Haq Colony, Boring Road, Pirwadhai Bridge, Dhoke Naju, Dhoke Dalal, Dhoke Hassu Bridge, Hazara Colony, Dhoke Ratta, Gawalmandi, Dhoke Elahi Bakhsh, Sadiqabad, Javed Colony and Nadeem Colony, Tahli Mohri, Jan Colony, Tench Bhatta Last Stop, Banaras Colony, and Sharon Colony (Sawan Camp).

Reports suggest that over the past week, these areas have experienced intense urban flooding on three separate occasions, with water levels reaching three to five feet inside homes and on streets, causing widespread destruction and severely affecting the residents.

Several residents of Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony, and Dhoke Elahi Bakhsh in Rawalpindi have expressed disappointment over the situation, claiming that their communities have been facing recurring flood disasters for over five decades. They alleged that during the latest deluge, no official was present, nor was any assistance provided as floodwaters submerged their neighbourhoods.

