Monks from 12 Countries Gather in Lumbini for Fourth International Tripitaka Chanting

Lumbini: Over five hundred monks from 12 different countries have gathered in Nepal's Lumbini for fourth edition of the International Tripitaka chanting ceremony that started from Wednesday.

The four-day program dedicated to highlighting the region's spiritual significance and spreading the message of peace and fraternity started from the premises of Maya Devi temple in Lumbini.

Before the chanting commenced, a procession was organized by Nepal Theravada Vihar, with participants marching from the Mayadevi Temple to the venue. The procession, which was accompanied by music and traditional instruments, featured a beautifully adorned Buddha statue and a Tripitaka, making its way to the temple through the Peace Lamp.

"This event is significantly important for the world. By chanting Lord Buddha preaching. The event helps spread Buddhism to the whole world, increasing the number of people who get inspired. The event also highlights the importance of this holy site (Lumbini), the birthplace of Lord Buddha," Suwapong Sirisorn, Thai Ambassador to Nepal said addressing the event.

More than 100 foreign monks and nuns from 12 countries, including Thailand, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, are taking part in the event. In addition, over 400 Nepali monks, gurus, and lay practitioners are also involved, according to Bhikkhu Nirodh Mahasthavir, the secretary of the organizing committee.

"This gathering is a powerful expression for collective commitment to preserve and recite the timeless words of Lord Buddha, sending forth the message of peace, message of wisdom and harmony to the entire world. The recitation of holy and precious Tripitaka is a holy and sacred act; a direct connection to Buddha's teachings that has guided countless beings for more than two-thousand-five-hundred years," Chameera Munasinghe, Charge-De-Affairs of Sri Lankan embassy in Kathmandu said addressing the event.

The chanting has started from from March 5 to March 8 at the sacred Mayadevi Temple in Lumbini. The event, organised by the All Nepal Bhikkhu Federation, will see the recitation of the Tripitaka over the four days.

On the first day, the Suttapitaka has been recited, followed by the Vinayapitaka on the second day and the Abhidhammapitaka on the third day. The final day will feature a closing ceremony. The chanting is being held from 8:30am to 5pm every day.

Tripitaka is a collection of knowledge and religion, which Buddha preached continuously for 45 years. Tripitaka is a book that combines three texts namely Dhamma Sutra Pitaka, Sutta Pitaka and Vinaya Pitaka written in the 2nd century BC during the rule of Emperor Ashoka.

The Tripitaka is the main religious scripture of Buddhism. The followers of Buddhism of all the sects, including Hinayana, Mahayana and others have adopted this text which includes the Buddha's teachings.

First written in the Pali language, the Tripitaka has been translated into various languages. (ANI)