Minister Kirti Vardhan addresses reception of 2nd India-Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue in Iceland

Reykjavik, Sep 5 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh addressed the reception of the 2nd India-Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue alongside Iceland’s Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik.

During the event, the MoS also engaged with senior officials, scholars, and think tank representatives from Nordic countries.

“Happy to be in Reykjavik for the 2nd India Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue. Delivered remarks at the reception alongside Foreign Minister of Iceland, Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir. Pleased to interact with senior officials, scholars, and think tank representatives from Nordic countries. Looking forward to the discussions tomorrow,” Singh posted on X.

Singh also visited the Indian Embassy in Reykjavík, reviewing the progress achieved on the '3 Ts' (Trade, Tourism, and Technology). He discussed the ideas for further promoting bilateral trade, tourism, and technological collaboration.

On Thursday, the MoS held a meeting with Foreign Minister Gunnarsdottir in Reykjavik as they reviewed progress made in bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, renewable energy, geothermal energy, and fisheries.

Singh stated that he looks forward to working closely to further strengthen ties with Iceland in the areas of mutual interest and also conveyed India's appreciation for Iceland's strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

“Pleased to meet H. E Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, Foreign Minister of Iceland in Reykjavík today. Conveyed our appreciation for the strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack. Reviewed the progress made in our bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade & investment, renewable energy, geothermal energy and fisheries. We also discussed global and regional issues of geopolitical importance. I look forward to working closely to strengthen our ties with Iceland further in these areas of mutual interest,” Singh posted on X following their meeting.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Singh is on a two-day visit to Iceland from September 4-5 to attend the second edition of the India-Nordic Track 1.5 Dialogue and deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session

He is scheduled to hold meetings with the Icelandic Parliament Speaker and other dignitaries participating in the Dialogue.

Upon arrival in Iceland, the MoS in a post on X wrote, “Arrived in the beautiful city of Reykjavik in Iceland for the 2nd edition of the Nordic-India dialogue. Looking forward to having constructive engagements during the Dialogue and bilateral meetings with Icelandic side.”

The MEA stated that Singh's visit to Iceland will strengthen bilateral ties as well as the interaction between the strategic and research communities of India and the Nordic countries.

--IANS

int/scor/rs