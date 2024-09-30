UAE provides potable water to medical points in Gaza

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates continues to support the brotherly Palestinian people in overcoming the humanitarian challenges faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 team distributed potable water to medical points and areas where displaced people have gathered in Khan Yunis as part of a campaign aimed at alleviating the suffering of patients and supporting medical points.

The Operation's volunteer teams also provided water tanks to medical points to ease the difficulties in accessing water amid the challenges faced by Gaza's residents.

The UAE is addressing the water crisis in the Gaza Strip through various projects, including repairing water lines and networks in Khan Yunis and northern Gaza, supplying water tanks, and distributing potable water to displaced people in camps, in an effort to alleviate their suffering amid the difficult circumstances faced by the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The people of Gaza expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for its ongoing efforts to assist displaced families and the sick in the Gaza Strip. They also commended the UAE's crucial role in delivering water and basic necessities to those affected.

—ANI