logo
World

Threat of 'Imminent' Hamas Attack Thwarted

Fighter jets from the Israeli Air Force struck key Hamas launching positions and underground routes across the Gaza Strip.
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Middle East
Oct 07, 2024, 09:58 AM
Threat of 'Imminent' Hamas Attack Thwarted

Jerusalem: The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) thwarted what it said was an immediate threat posed by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, following preliminary preparation and the identification of an intention of Hamas to fire at the territory of the State of Israel.
In addition, Israel Air Force fighter jets recently attacked launching positions and an underground route of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: In one year of war, Israel strikes 40,000 Hamas targets in Gaza

During the night, the Air Force also attacked targets in the center of the Gaza Strip that posed a threat to the IDF forces operating in the area, and artillery fire was carried out.

—ANI

Israel Defense Forces operationsGaza Strip conflictIDF airstrikesHamas threatIsrael vs Hamasunderground Hamas routesmilitary action Gaza

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...