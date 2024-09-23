World

South Lebanon residents receive calls ordering them to move away from Hezbollah posts

A Reuters reporter confirmed the call in the south, following a similar televised warning issued by Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.
Beirut: Residents of southern Lebanon received calls from a Lebanese number ordering them to immediately distance themselves 1,000 metres from any post used by Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, a Reuters reporter in the south said.

The Reuters reporter received the call.

In a televised statement earlier, Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari issued a similar warning and said it was being "distributed in Arabic on all networks and platforms in Lebanon".

—Reuters

