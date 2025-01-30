Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 Begins Tomorrow with 300+ Speakers, 250+ Events

Sharjah: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF) 2025 kicks off tomorrow, Friday, setting the stage for an electrifying 2-day event that promises to redefine innovation and collaboration across the region.

Across 10 specially curated Zones and 5 Stages the festival will feature more than 300 speakers from 45 countries, 150 startup pods, and 320 investor meetings.

Attendees can also engage in over 250 activities including 45 workshops and masterclasses, as well as 7 star-studded performances.

Connecting the global ecosystem under the theme of "Where We Belong," SEF 2025 champions the impact of community and the spirit of innovation.

Over 12,000 eager entrepreneurial enthusiasts are expected to gather in Sharjah, becoming the beating heart of ambition and ingenuity. This is where entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, and changemakers from around the world will converge and exchange ideas.

Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (Sheraa) as the largest event of its kind in the region, and hosted at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park (SRTIP), this year's festival is taking place from 1-2 February, 2025.

Reflecting on preparations for SEF 2025, Sheraa CEO Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi stated, "As our flagship event, and the largest entrepreneurial gathering in the region, SEF has always been more than a festival to Sheraa, as a reflection of the leadership of our Chairperson, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, and belief in the potential of entrepreneurs to transform challenges into opportunities. This year we will witness a powerful convergence of minds and ideas, proving that when community thrives, innovation knows no limits. Sharjah remains committed to nurturing these possibilities and empowering entrepreneurs to dream and make considerable impact on the world."

SEF 2025 commands a truly global stage, featuring more than 300 speakers from 45 countries, where visionary voices like H.E. Alia Bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, UAE's Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; President and Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi; HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Saud AlSaud, global humanitarian leader and advocate; the iconic French footballer Thierry Henry; Dutch extreme athlete and wellness guru, Wim Hof; Ann Hiatt, Jeff Bezos' former "right-hand advisor"; and Mo Gawdat, former Chief Business Officer of Google X. These prolific leaders will deliver thought-provoking talks, spark industry-disrupting conversations, and are set to inspire attendees with their stories, insights, and actionable wisdom, fueling innovation across every sector.

The 'Investors Lounge' will facilitate over 320 personalised meetings for attending founders and startups, acting as an invaluable networking platform with potential investors. Adding to the excitement, the 'Startup Pitch Competition' in collaboration with 1Tank; by the founders' community 1trepreneur; will be a launchpad for innovative startups, and a chance to compete for a prize pool of AED 200,000, and an opportunity for a further AED500,000 from investors.

SEF is globally renowned as the region's largest entrepreneurial celebration of culture and community, and adding to the immersive experience the 'SEF Souq' will showcase local and regional artisans and brands; 'SEF Eats' will invite attendees to experience culinary delights and world-famous F&B brands; and an electrifying lineup of live performances will include Canadian duo 'Music Travel Love', Egyptian singer and songwriter 'Hamza Namira', and Kuwaiti Rap group 'Sons of Yusuf'.

Creating an ecosystem of partnership and collaboration, SEF 2025 introduces several dedicated zones powered by leading regional organizations. The Impact Zone, powered by Arada, serves as the epicenter and main stage for discussions and inspiring keynotes, and the Made in Sharjah, powered by the Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq), the Bank of Sharjah, and the Sharjah Business Women's Council (SWBC), celebrates local talent and innovation.

The SEF Vault, powered by the Emirates Petroleum Company (Emarat), will offer exclusive comfort and networking for VIPs, organisations and government entities, while Startup Town, powered by du, will give startups a platform to showcase and connect with investors and mentors. The Creative Zone, powered by Invest Bank, serves as a space to showcase and expand attendee's knowledge and skills within the creative industries, while exploring new business opportunities, and the newly added Wellness & Sustainability Zone, powered by EMAAR, will highlight forward-thinking initiatives and holistic approaches to entrepreneurship.

These zones reflect the festival's commitment to facilitating meaningful collaborations and addressing important aspects of entrepreneurial growth. (ANI/WAM)