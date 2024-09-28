World

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah killed, confirms Lebanon's Hezbollah after Israeli strikes in Beirut

The group has vowed to continue its battle against Israel in support of Gaza and Palestine, as well as to defend Lebanon and its people.
🏷 Middle East
Sep 28, 2024, 12:12 PM
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Dubai: Lebanon's Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

The group said in a statement it would continue its battle against Israel "in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defence of Lebanon and its steadfast and honourable people".

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/news/world/middle-east/will-no-longer-be-able-to-terrorize-world-israel-confirms-killing-of-hezbollah-leader-nasrallah

Israel said earlier on Saturday it had killed Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs a day earlier.

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV started airing Koran verses after the announcement of Nasrallah's death.

—Reuters

