World

Lebanon's Hezbollah says it launched a drone attack on military posts in northern Israel

This retaliatory strike follows an Israeli attack on Lebanon's Bekaa region.
John DoeJ
·
🏷 Middle East
Aug 21, 2024, 10:52 am
single

Dubai: Lebanon's Hezbollah launched an attack with a swarm of drones on military posts in the kibbutz of Amiad in northern Israel, the armed group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Israeli kibbutz is located approximately 22 kilometres (14 miles) from the Lebanese border. Israel's military said it could not confirm the attack.

Hezbollah said the attack was a retaliation for an Israeli strike on the Lebanese Bekaa region overnight.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been locked in hostilities for the last 10 months in parallel with the Gaza war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has spread to several other fronts and prompted fears of an all-out Middle East conflict. 

—Reuters

Drone AttackIsraeli MilitaryHezbollahIsrael conflictLebanon borderMiddle East warGaza Hamas conflict
John DoeJ
WRITTEN BY

Read more

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...

OUR OFFICE

New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

Download Mobile App