Israeli forces fired tank shell at UN peacekeeper position in Lebanon

The other two incidents involved small arms fire but did not result in any casualties.
🏷 Middle East
Oct 10, 2024, 02:48 PM
Beirut: Israeli forces fired a tank shell at a watchtower used by UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon on Wednesday, one of three cases in the last 24 hours of the peacekeeping force's positions coming under Israeli fire, a UN source told Reuters.

Two peacekeepers with the UNIFIL peacekeeping force were injured, but not seriously, after the watchtower at the force's main base in Naqoura was fired upon, the source said.

There were no casualties in the other two incidents - one on Wednesday and the other on Thursday. In both cases, UNIFIL positions came under Israeli small arms fire, the source said.

—Reuters

