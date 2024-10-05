Israel plans 'serious' retaliation for Iran's missile strike

Tel Aviv: The Israeli military is in the midst of planning a "serious and significant" response to Iran's ballistic missile attack earlier this week, which saw around 200 missiles strike various locations in the country.

The attack caused damage, including hits on Israeli airbases, though no critical infrastructure or aircraft were affected, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). In a stern warning, the IDF declared that Iran's attack would "have consequences," the Times of Israel reported.

Iran's missile strike marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two countries, and Israeli authorities are currently weighing their response. While details remain under discussion, the IDF has indicated that the response will be both substantial and well-calculated to address the severity of the attack.

The Israeli military's next moves will be crucial as they attempt to safeguard national security while navigating potential regional and international fallout.

US President Joe Biden, addressing the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, advised caution in Israel's retaliation strategy. "The Israelis have not yet decided on the specifics of their response. "If I were in their position, I would explore alternatives to targeting oil fields," Biden remarked.

He emphasised Israel's right to self-defence in the face of attacks from not only Iran but also Hezbollah and the Houthis, while urging restraint to minimise civilian casualties.

Biden also noted that his plan to resolve the conflict has gained backing from the United Nations Security Council and a majority of US allies. "What I know is that the plan I proposed has received support as a means to resolve this conflict," Biden said.

Meanwhile, the IDF reported that over the past four days, they have eliminated more than 2,000 military targets and approximately 250 Hezbollah militants as part of their ongoing defensive operations in the region.

—ANI