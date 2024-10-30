Israel military chief says if Iran attacks we will hit back with capabilities that we did not even use last time

Jerusalem: Israel's military chief warned Iran on Tuesday to stand down from any retaliation for Israel's airstrikes near Tehran last week, which followed an Iranian missile barrage on Oct. 1.

"If Iran makes the mistake of launching another missile barrage at Israel, we will once again know how to reach Iran, with capabilities that we did not even use this time," chief of the general staff Herzi Halevi told air and ground crews who took part in the strike on Iran against missile factories and other sites last Saturday.

—Reuters