Israel has new task force on employment of illegal residents

The task force will focus on three key objectives: reducing tax evasion, combating cash law violations, and eliminating the use of fictitious invoices.
Aug 16, 2024, 09:27 am
Tel Aviv: Israel's Tax Authority and Population and Immigration Authority announced a joint task force to eradicate the employment of foreign workers who do not have work permits and to arrest their employers.
The established task force will examine and work to promote three overarching goals, to eradicate economic crime: reducing phenomena related to tax evasion, reducing violations of the cash law, and reducing phenomena related to fictitious invoices.
In order to achieve the goals, the team will work on information sharing between the two entities, including the transfer of relevant information that will be used to advance civil inspections or criminal investigations as required. In this process, dedicated work teams will be established to deal with the above three goals.

—ANI

